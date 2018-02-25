Rev. Curtis Johnson of Greenville tells of how individuals should follow the example of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and be “lamplighters” who “knock holes in the darkness” of ignorance, poverty and hate. Johnson, who is pastor of Brook Valley Baptist Church and is the founder and chairman of the MLK Dream Weekend, spoke during a Black History Month chapel at Southern Wesleyan University in Central Feb. 21. Rev. Curtis Johnson of Greenville tells of how individuals should follow the example of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and be “lamplighters” who “knock holes in the darkness” of ignorance, poverty and hate. Johnson, who is pastor of Brook Valley Baptist Church and is the founder and chairman of the MLK Dream Weekend, spoke during a Black History Month chapel at Southern Wesleyan University in Central Feb. 21.

