COLUMBIA — SCDOT announces that the 85/385 Gateway Project was placed in its final traffic configuration ahead of today’s morning commute.

The new and third lane on Southbound I-385 at the 85/385 Gateway Project in Greenville and a second lane on Southbound I-385 to the I-85 NB ramp were all opened to traffic this weekend. The completion of this work over the weekend was key to the project team achieving its target of delivering the final configuration to the motoring public by December 16.

Motorists now have six lanes on I-385 from Simpsonville to downtown Greenville. Also, I-85 has been widened from the Interchange to Pelham Road. In addition to increased safety and navigation for drivers, Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said economic development is a key element in the design.

“This signature infrastructure project is designed to handle 350,000 vehicles per day in the future. The 85/385 Gateway Project fits handily into Governor McMaster’s priorities for sustained economic growth in our state,” said Hall. She added this interchange is the first of “three high priority interchanges identified by SCDOT for strategic investment.”

Special to The Pickens Sentinel