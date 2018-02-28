Church News

Revivals/Meetings/Other events

• The Pickens Ministerial Association will sponsor the Community Lenten Luncheon series. Traditionally Lent is a time for penance by all Christians lasting forty days (not including Sundays) beginning with Ash Wednesday. We confront our own mortality and confess our sins before God within the community of faith. The Ministerial Association would like to invite the Pickens community. Lent is a time to get closer to God. To do that it helps to get closer to our neighbor. Everyone in the community is invited to worship, fellowship and break bread together. All services will begin at noon and will follow with a lunch. Please look at the schedule below and mark it on your calendars. Also, please invite your “neighbor.”

March 6 — Pickens Presbyterian, Pastor Gerald Mobley.

March 13 — Grace United Methodist, Reverend Nath Briley.

March 20 — Faith Lutheran Chapel, Minister Carlton Holley.

• St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will host its tenth annual oyster roast on Saturday, March 10 with proceeds going to assist multiple charitable organizations in the Pickens County area. Attendees of the roast will enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters, Brunswick stew and beverages, although a photo ID is required. Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance at the church office and are $40 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-11. Kids 5-years-old and younger are free.

Tickets are available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. by cash or checks only.The deadline for purchase is March 1.

Order forms are available at the church entrance as well as on the church’s website www.stmec.org.

For mail order tickets, guests wishing to attend are asked to send in completed order form and check to the attention of Shannon Swanson at St. Michael’s, 1200 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642.

For more information about the event or ticket sales, call 864-859-6296, visit www.stmec.org, or e-mail office@stmec.org.

Ongoing events

• Easley First Baptist Church, 300 E. First Ave. in Easley, serves Wednesday Night Meals for $5 per person every Wednesday.

• Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Easley, 101 E. 1st Ave. in Easley, holds Bible Study from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each Monday.

• Lawrence Chapel United Methodist Church, 2101 Six Mile Highway in Central, serves coffee from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. each Tuesday.

• First Assembly of God, 810 Saco Lowell Road in Easley, has a food pantry. Call the church at 864-859-2652 for more information.

The Sentinel-Progress publishes notices of local interest from area churches on a space available basis. Items can be submitted in writing to 201 West Main Street, Easley, S.C. 29640 or via email at EASnews@civitasmedia.com.

Items can include revivals, special speakers, musical groups, bake sales, etc. Call 864-855-0355 for more information.