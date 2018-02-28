Farm Day is March 31

For more information, visit our website at www.bgamsc.org. For more information, visit our website at www.bgamsc.org.

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Historic Foundation and Bart Garrison Agricultural Museum of South Carolina (BGAMSC) have partnered again for their annual event, Farm Day, on March 31.

This one-day festival is designed to celebrate the rich heritage of agriculture in the Upstate.

Visitors of all ages will enjoy demonstrations of old-time crafts, corn grinding, animals and much more. It also includes an exhibition of tractors, combine simulators, hit-and-miss engines and cotton gins to demonstrate the equipment of yesterday and today.

Woodburn Historic House will be open for tours and Clemson Extension will be on site.

Children will have half an acre on museum grounds to enjoy crafts, games and many more activities as they experience the past, present and future of agriculture during this popular annual event.

Admission for the 2018 Farm Day is $5 per person with children ages 5 and under admitted for free.

Admission into BGAMSC and into Pendleton Historic Foundation’s Woodburn Historic House is included in the ticket price. Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.

Farm Day is held at the Agricultural Museum of South Carolina and Woodburn Historic House off Hwy 76 on History Lane across from Tri-County Technical College (TCTC) in Pendleton.

All parking is at TCTC with a free shuttle to the event grounds. For more information, visit our website at www.bgamsc.org.

For questions please call (864) 646-7271 or email nsaylors@bgamsc.org.

Courtesy photo