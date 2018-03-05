Charter members of Heritage Society announced

EASLEY — United Way of Pickens County recently held a reception at the home of Dr. Jonathan Strange, to recognize the Charter Members of their new Heritage Society.

“We are very excited to recognize and announce the individuals who recently informed us that United Way of Pickens County is in their estate plan,” said Debbie Carmical, Chair of United Way of Pickens County’s Planned Giving Committee.

The following individuals were recognized as Charter Members of the Heritage Society: Mr. and Mrs. Connie Bowers of Pickens, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Caldwell of Easley, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Capaldi of Pickens, Mrs. Debbie Carmical of Liberty, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Chapman of Easley, Mr. and Mrs. Drake Curry of Dacusville, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Eisengrein of Powdersville, Dr. and Mrs. Wing Fung of Easley, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Garrison of Easley, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Kaplan of Pickens, Mr. Don Lundquist of Liberty, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Pendergrass of Pickens, Mr. and Mrs. Larry Pope of Easley, Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Putman of Salem, Mr. and Mrs. Will Ragsdale of Piedmont, Dr. Jonathan Strange of Easley and Mrs. And Mrs. Harold Weaver of Easley.

“We thank these ‘trailblazers’ for agreeing to support the ongoing mission of United Way of Pickens County through their estate plans,” said Julie Capaldi, president of United Way of Pickens County. “Their generous commitment will allow us to help meet the needs of Pickens County residents, in perpetuity, in the impact areas of education, financial stability and community basic services.”

For more information about the Heritage Society, or to discuss how you can make an estate gift to United Way of Pickens County, call Mark Eisengrein at 864-850-7094.