National Academic Exam a slam dunk for NJROTC Academic Team

EASLEY — The Easley High School NJROTC Academic team continues to shine as the team had outstanding results on the latest NJROTC National Academic Exam.

The Easley team A, which included Easley High School students Ryan Alexander, Alexis Bader, Benjamin Prins, Bill Brown III and Alexander Wilson, placed number one in all of Area Six, which includes the North and South Carolina region, and fifth overall, (nation-wide) out of the over 1,800 teams that took the exam.

Team B, consisting of cadets Raleigh Adams, Thomas Breazeale, McKenzie Cole, Jason Fort and Thomas Swafford, made EHS proud when they placed in the top one third in Area Six.

The award winning team is coached by LCDR Al Carden (SNSI).

“(I am) very proud of these Cadets for the showing in this year’s competition. This achievement would not have been possible without the many years of quality education that these Cadets have received in their academic classes over the years,” said Carden. “The high achievement is testament of the quality of education that is offered in the School District of Pickens County. The test asks a lot of questions about Science, Social Studies, current events, Navy subject matter and many other disciplines that are taught throughout the school.”

