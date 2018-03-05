Anderson Senior Follies present “For the record”

The production is under the direction of Annette Cantrell Martin, who is also producing the performance. The production is under the direction of Annette Cantrell Martin, who is also producing the performance.

UPSTATE — The members of the cast of the Anderson Senior Follies are in full rehearsal mode for their 29th year production titled “For the record.”

The production is held at the Henderson Auditorium, traditionally selling out all five shows.

“You will want to be there,” said a spokesperson for the production. “It is a polished performance that is perfect for every member of the family — and again directed by our beautiful and talented Annette Martin of Anderson. All the cast members feel they are very blessed to be under the direction of this wonderful lady.”

In a long-standing partnership with Anderson University, this year the group will present the “perfect blend” of songs from the 50’s, gospel music, family friendly jokes and comedy.

The cast consists of over 200 costumes donned by 70 seniors ages 55 to 88 — who come from Anderson, Oconee and Pickens Counties and all love performing — and begins with the Star Spangled Banner, they said.

”There is never a dull moment from the time the show begins,” the spokesperson stated. “Come and enjoy the singing, dancing and comedy with a few sprinkles of surprises placed in between. Also see, for the first time ever on the Senior Follies stage, a joyous and unique Contra dance. You will be clapping your hands, tapping your toes as well as singing along throughout the show.”

The program concludes as the troop “blows the roof off” with the final song, “Shout!”

“You will leave with a skip in your step and a tune on your heart! Gather your friends and enjoy an afternoon or evening of first class entertainment with the Anderson Senior Follies, noted to be one of the best Senior theater organizations in America,” they said.

The production is under the direction of Annette Cantrell Martin, who is also producing the performance.

For tickets, contact the Anderson University Box Office at 864-231-2080, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or email ticketsales@andersonuniversity.edu.

For more information visit www. AndersonSeniorFollies.org.

The production is under the direction of Annette Cantrell Martin, who is also producing the performance. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_download.jpg The production is under the direction of Annette Cantrell Martin, who is also producing the performance. Courtesy photo

Staff report