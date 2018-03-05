Pickens County Advocacy Center opens Clemson satellite office

CLEMSON — Pickens County Advocacy Center opened their Clemson satellite office in January 2018 to provide more efficient advocacy services to the residents of Clemson, Central, Norris and Six Mile.

The satellite office is open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for walk-in advocacy services and information related to sexual assault and interpersonal violence.

“We are also looking for volunteers to help with office duties, plan events and participate in our Healthy Relationships Education Program,” said a spokesperson fro the group.

Pickens County Advocacy Center (PCAC) was established in 1985 as the Rape Crisis Council of Pickens County to provide 24hr crisis intervention and advocacy services for victims of sexual violence.

In 2015, the agency adopted the name Pickens County Advocacy Center to highlight the comprehensive services that the agency offers Pickens County. In 2015, the agency provided services to over 80 victims of sexual assault through crisis management, personal advocacy and individual counseling.

PCAC provided sexual assault awareness education to over 2,638 students in the Pickens County Community.

For more information about the services Pickens County Advocacy Center offers, volunteer opportunities, or donations, contact Shannon Lambert, Executive Director at 864-442-5500

The Clemson satellite office is at 105 Wall Street, Suite 10 A, Clemson, S.C., 29631.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_PCAC.jpg