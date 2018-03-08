EHS basketball coach takes on new role

EASLEY — Easley High School Boys Basketball Coach Grant Stallard will be assuming a new role within the Green Wave Athletic Department next fall.

Coach Stallard will become Easley High School’s Assistant Director of Athletics for Sports Information and Media Relations, effective August 13, 2018. “This position is a critical component of EHS’s mission of community outreach and information dissemination,” commented EHS Athletic Director, Gill Payne. “With the continuing expansion of social media and information technology, it is imperative that EHS has someone of Coach Stallard’s expertise to lead the way for Green Wave Nation’s release of critical information.

“With colleges much smaller than EHS utilizing a Sports Information Director, it only makes sense for Easley High School to benefit from such a position. I believe that this will become the norm in the future of high school athletic departments,” he said.

Coach Stallard has been coaching basketball at Easley High School for the past 11 seasons.

He spent his first three seasons as JV Boys Coach and then the past eight as Head Varsity Coach.

Over eight years at the helm of EHS Boys Basketball, Coach Stallard compiled a 113-70 overall record including a Region Championship in 2010-2011 while earning Region Coach of the Year honors the same season.

Prior to his service at EHS, Stallard served five seasons as assistant boys basketball coach at Socastee High School under SCACA Hall of Fame Coaches Dan D’Antoni and Tommy Johnson. He also coached one season at Forestbrook Middle School. Overall, Coach Stallard has coached basketball for 17 seasons.

Stallard graduated from Landrum High School in 1995 where he played football, basketball and baseball. He attended Anderson University where he played basketball for four years under Coach Steve Lytton.

Stallard graduated from Anderson University in 1999 with a BS Degree in Business Management. Grant is married to the former Heather Benfield and they reside in Easley with their two sons, 5-year-old Jax and 2-year-old Roman.

Easley High School will begin the search for a new boys basketball coach immediately.

For more information, contact Gill Payne, Athletic Director, Easley High School Athletic Department at 864-397-3143.