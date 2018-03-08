The Easley High School NJROTC Drill Team won first place overall in the Upstate Regional Drill Championship. Cadet Heidi Jacome led the Armed Platoon to a second place finish while Linsay Rivera led the Unarmed Platoon to a second Place finish. Michael Mason had a second place finish in armed Individual and Lisa Rivera Led the Unarmed squad to a third Place finish. The Easley High School NJROTC Drill Team won first place overall in the Upstate Regional Drill Championship. Cadet Heidi Jacome led the Armed Platoon to a second place finish while Linsay Rivera led the Unarmed Platoon to a second Place finish. Michael Mason had a second place finish in armed Individual and Lisa Rivera Led the Unarmed squad to a third Place finish.

The Easley High School NJROTC Drill Team won first place overall in the Upstate Regional Drill Championship.

Cadet Heidi Jacome led the Armed Platoon to a second place finish while Linsay Rivera led the Unarmed Platoon to a second Place finish. Michael Mason had a second place finish in armed Individual and Lisa Rivera Led the Unarmed squad to a third Place finish.