SC Cattlewomen’s Short Course to be held in May

PICKENS COUNTY — The South Carolina Cattlewomen’s Short Course will be held at the Yon Family Farms in Ridge Spring, S.C. on Saturday, May 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This short course will focus on learning about safety and daily operations of cattle farms for women.

The course is designed to provide networking and a comfortable space for women to learn in. Participants will become BQA (Beef Quality Assurance) certified, and will learn and practice proper techniques for cattle handling, operating a tractor and a truck and trailer.

The class offeres participants the chance to learn from Clemson Extension Agents and leading women in the industry.

Participants will also have their 2018 SC Cattleman’s Association dues paid.

Register before March 15 to receive a member’s discount to see Temple Grandin in Clemson in April.

Registration is $40 (includes lunch, refreshments, course materials, BQA Certification, hands-on experience, SC Cattleman’s Association membership). Register online www.calendar.clemson.edu.

For more information, contact Pickens County Extension, 864-878- 1394 x116.