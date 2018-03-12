Dr. John Harden Scholarship application time open

Applications are available online at www.anmedhealthcannon.org. Applications are available online at www.anmedhealthcannon.org.

PICKENS — For the 22nd year, the Cannon Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior and/or a member of our community entering or furthering their career in a medical field. Recipients will have their scholarship money paid directly to the school of their choice.

To be eligible to apply for the Harden Scholarship, applicants must be either a student of Pickens High School, a student of Liberty High School, a student of Lakeview Christian School or an employee or active volunteer at AnMed Health Cannon, their spouse or child age 25 or younger.

An person who is an employee of a physician, eye care, or dental practice in Pickens or Liberty is also eligible to apply.

All applications must be completed in their entirety and received at AnMed Health Cannon no later than April 16, 2018. The scholarship recipient will be notified early May.

In addition to the completed application, the Cannon Memorial Hospital Auxiliary requests three references and an essay of no less than 100 words. For high school applicants, only one reference may be associated with faculty or staff at their school.

Further information and applications are available online at www.anmedhealthcannon.org under the volunteer tab, with the high school guidance counselors, or by sending an email request to: kgravely@anmedhealthcannon.org.

Applicants can also pick up a copy of the scholarship application Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Auxiliary Shop located off the main lobby at AnMed Health Cannon in Pickens.

