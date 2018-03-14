This Saturday, March 17 at 1 p.m. is the much anticipated Doodle Park Ribbon Cutting. Anticipating a shortage on parking, a shuttle will run from City Hall to the Doodle Park from 12:30-2 p.m. The City of Easley is also encouraging all residents who are able to walk the one mile extension from City Hall. This Saturday, March 17 at 1 p.m. is the much anticipated Doodle Park Ribbon Cutting. Anticipating a shortage on parking, a shuttle will run from City Hall to the Doodle Park from 12:30-2 p.m. The City of Easley is also encouraging all residents who are able to walk the one mile extension from City Hall.

This Saturday, March 17 at 1 p.m. is the much anticipated Doodle Park Ribbon Cutting. Anticipating a shortage on parking, a shuttle will run from City Hall to the Doodle Park from 12:30-2 p.m. The City of Easley is also encouraging all residents who are able to walk the one mile extension from City Hall.