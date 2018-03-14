“Novels for Neighbors” earns Silver Award

Cadette Girl Scout, Lydia Branham, completed her Silver Award for a project entitled “Novels for Neighbors.” Cadette Girl Scout, Lydia Branham, completed her Silver Award for a project entitled “Novels for Neighbors.”

EASLEY — Cadette Girl Scout, Lydia Branham, completed a project entitled “Novels for Neighbors” earning her a Silver Award — the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn.

Branham, a seventh grader at Gettys Middle School is the daughter of Gregg and Melanie Branham. She belongs to Troop 2831, based out of Easley.

For her Silver Award, Lydia collected gently used children’s books to create a library inside “Our Neighbor’s House” in Easley.

“Our Neighbor’s House” is owned and operated by Easley Presbyterian Church and is used to provide temporary shelter for homeless families.

The families are able to stay in the home free of charge, while they are actively pursuing their own housing accommodations.

Lydia, who noticed there were lots of young children at the house over the years, thought it would be a great opportunity to provide the children with some books for reading and learning about new things.

For her project, she collected used books from family and friends, cleaned them up and put bookplates inside, solicited a free bookshelf and organized all the books by reading level.

In total, Lydia collected over 250 books for all reading levels and — along with help from her troop and her church youth group — spent over 50 hours on the project.

A new family has just moved into “Our Neighbor’s House” and she is excited to see the first family experience having a children’s library at their fingertips.

In addition to her scouting adventures and good deeds, Lydia is also pllays the flute in her school’s concert band , studies the piano and is involved with spirit and competition cheerleading.

She is also active in her church youth group.

Cadette Girl Scout, Lydia Branham, completed her Silver Award for a project entitled “Novels for Neighbors.” https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_silver.jpg Cadette Girl Scout, Lydia Branham, completed her Silver Award for a project entitled “Novels for Neighbors.” Courtesy photo