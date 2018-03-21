Keyshawn King, a senior from Liberty High School, leaped to number one in the nation in the triple jump Saturday. King jumped 51 feet 3 inches at the Golden Corners Invitational at Seneca High School. The jump broke Seneca’s facility record and the Golden Corners meet record. King also took first place in the long jump with a personal best 22 feet 9 inches. King signed a track and field scholarship with Stanford in November. Keyshawn King, a senior from Liberty High School, leaped to number one in the nation in the triple jump Saturday. King jumped 51 feet 3 inches at the Golden Corners Invitational at Seneca High School. The jump broke Seneca’s facility record and the Golden Corners meet record. King also took first place in the long jump with a personal best 22 feet 9 inches. King signed a track and field scholarship with Stanford in November.

