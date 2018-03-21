U.S. News ranks Clemson College of Education No. 1 education graduate school in S.C.

College of Education Founding Dean George J. Petersen. College of Education Founding Dean George J. Petersen.

PICKENS COUNTY — U.S.News & World Report has ranked the Clemson University College of Education’s graduate programs as the best in South Carolina in its 2019 Best Graduate Schools rankings. The graduate school moved up four spots to rank 70th nationally among 385 private and public universities surveyed and No. 54 among public institutions only.

George J. Petersen, founding dean of the College of Education, said this jump in rankings is due to the hard work and dedication of faculty and staff in the college. He credits their commitment to excellence as the primary reason the college leads the way in graduate education in South Carolina.

“This recognition indicates our focused and intentional efforts to deliver a ‘best in class’ professional and educational experience for our students,” Petersen said. “The rankings also indicate that our efforts aren’t going unnoticed at the national level.”

Earlier this year, U.S. News also ranked the college’s Master of Education in Teaching and Learning program the top online graduate education program in the nation.

For the graduate school ranking, U.S. News used detailed statistical data collected in fall 2017 and early 2018 that included assessments from school superintendents and education school deans, as well as student acceptance rates and mean GRE scores. It also considered student-faculty ratio, faculty award percentage, number of doctoral degrees granted, total research expenditures and average expenditures per faculty member.

“We are thrilled to be held in high esteem by our peers and schools across the state who see our graduate programs defined by dedicated faculty, student engagement and affordability,” Petersen said. “These priorities will never go by the wayside for us in our continuing mission to play a vital role in shaping educational and economic futures in South Carolina.”

The College of Education offers master’s and educational specialist degrees that prepare professionals for such fields as teaching, school administration, counseling, human resources and leadership in both higher education and athletics. The college also offers five doctoral degrees in curriculum and instruction; educational leadership; learning sciences; literacy, language and culture; and special education.

College of Education Founding Dean George J. Petersen. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_clem.jpg College of Education Founding Dean George J. Petersen. Courtesy photo