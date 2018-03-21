SWU honors vets

Dr. Keith Connor throws the first pitch of the Southern Wesleyan University vs. King Game March 10 at the baseball stadium named in his honor during Military Appreciation Day. Dr. Keith Connor throws the first pitch of the Southern Wesleyan University vs. King Game March 10 at the baseball stadium named in his honor during Military Appreciation Day. Members of the SWU Baseball team show appreciation to military veterans during a ceremony held in appreciation of their service before a baseball game versus King University March 10 at Connor Field. Members of the SWU Baseball team show appreciation to military veterans during a ceremony held in appreciation of their service before a baseball game versus King University March 10 at Connor Field.

CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University saluted veterans and currently serving military personnel during Military Appreciation Day March 10 at Dr. Keith Connor Field, located on the Central campus.

Highlights of the ceremony included recognition of veterans from all branches of the Armed Services, the first pitch of the SWU game vs. King by Dr. Keith Connor, who served as a major in the U.S. Army Reserves and is retired SWU Athletic Director, as well as the namesake of the baseball field.

Also, Southern Wesleyan Athletics presented Upstate Warrior Solution with $500 raised from proceeds raised by the sale of the camouflage baseball jerseys worn by the team.

Special thanks also to Daniel High School Color Guard and Clemson ROTC, SWU officials said.

Upstate Warrior solution is a community-based nonprofit organization that connects area veterans, active duty, National Guard and Reserve with resources for finding healthcare services, education, training, housing and employment.

Dr. Keith Connor throws the first pitch of the Southern Wesleyan University vs. King Game March 10 at the baseball stadium named in his honor during Military Appreciation Day. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_swu1-1.jpg Dr. Keith Connor throws the first pitch of the Southern Wesleyan University vs. King Game March 10 at the baseball stadium named in his honor during Military Appreciation Day. Courtesy photo Members of the SWU Baseball team show appreciation to military veterans during a ceremony held in appreciation of their service before a baseball game versus King University March 10 at Connor Field. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_swu2-1.jpg Members of the SWU Baseball team show appreciation to military veterans during a ceremony held in appreciation of their service before a baseball game versus King University March 10 at Connor Field. Courtesy photo