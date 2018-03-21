All aboard for Central’s RR festival

The festival begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. The festival begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. The Central Railroad Festival will pull into historic downtown Central Saturday, April 28. The Central Railroad Festival will pull into historic downtown Central Saturday, April 28. During the festival, the Central Railway Museum will be open for free tours. During the festival, the Central Railway Museum will be open for free tours. The museum also houses a Heritage Room, featuring classic model trains popular in the mid – 20th Century. The museum also houses a Heritage Room, featuring classic model trains popular in the mid – 20th Century.

CENTRAL — The Central Railroad Festival will pull into historic downtown Central Saturday, April 28 with music, great food and festivities for all ages.

This year’s Railroad Festival is in collaboration with Pickens County’s Sesquicentennial celebration.

Central figures largely into county history with its strong railroad heritage. The town gets its name because the town is situated at the “central” point of the railroad line between Atlanta and Charlotte.

The festival begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m., featuring entertainment, food, music and arts and crafts vendors.

There will be free entertainment for all ages, including oldies, rock, jazz and bluegrass. On the Kids Stage will be clogging, a martial arts demonstration, Buffalo Barfield Kids Show and a magic show in the afternoon with WSPA-TV personality Jack Roper. Other “kid-friendly” activities include inflatables, free “tractor” train rides and FUNction Junction, where youngsters can enjoy toy trains and a large model railroad layout.

During the festival, the Central Railway Museum will be open for free tours. The museum features a large HO-scale model railroad layout complete with cities, towns and features found in the region during the transition from steam to diesel locomotion. The museum also houses a Heritage Room, featuring classic model trains popular in the mid – 20th Century and a working display of classic Lionel trains. Also, there will be a tour of Central’s red caboose.

Central restaurants will be open on the day of the festival, offering options to satisfy varying tastes. Street vendors will offer festival favorites, including barbeque, burgers, hot dogs, fish, chicken fingers and wings, sandwiches, kettle corn, fresh boiled peanuts, pound cake and ice cream, fresh squeezed lemonade, fruit smoothies and shake-ups, shaved ice, cotton candy and many more treats.

Admission to the festival is free and convenient parking is available.

The Central Railroad Festival is sponsored by the Central Area Business Council and the Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce. The festival is supported by the Town of Central and the Central Railway Museum.

For festival details, call (864) 654-1200 or visit the Central Railroad Festival website at centralrrfestival.org or visit the festival’s Facebook page.

Come out early and support the Keep It Movin’ 5k Run at 9 a.m., which will benefit Central Elementary School’s Keep it Movin’ program, which encourages students to walk or run before school.

For details about the Keep it Movin’ 5k race, contact Amy Bodie at (864) 397-1400. A registration link is on the festival homepage.

Be sure also to stick around for live music on Main Street as the 2018 Greater Clemson Music Festival kicks off starting at 5 p.m. with the Flying Saucers and some good time oldies, plus Jack Roper and the Weathermen.

For details about the Greater Clemson Music Festival, go to their website at clemsonmusicfest.org.

The festival begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_RR.jpg The festival begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Courtesy photos The Central Railroad Festival will pull into historic downtown Central Saturday, April 28. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_RR1.jpg The Central Railroad Festival will pull into historic downtown Central Saturday, April 28. Courtesy photos During the festival, the Central Railway Museum will be open for free tours. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_RR2.jpg During the festival, the Central Railway Museum will be open for free tours. Courtesy photos The museum also houses a Heritage Room, featuring classic model trains popular in the mid – 20th Century. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_RR3.jpg The museum also houses a Heritage Room, featuring classic model trains popular in the mid – 20th Century. Courtesy photos Admission to the festival is free. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_RR4.jpg Admission to the festival is free. Courtesy photos