The litter bug patrol

PICKENS COUNTY — Over 300 County employees, city and county officials and local residents took to the streets on Friday in a joint clean-up effort to reduce the amount of litter along Upstate roadways, parks and neighborhoods.

The idea for a county-wide clean up effort began after a Town Hall meeting with County Council Chairman Roy Costner but soon ballooned to include neighboring counties as well.

The plan circulated widely on social media websites with others chiming in asking how they could arrange something similar in their towns — the response was simple: Just grab a bag and go do it.

Over in Oconee County, volunteers from Duke Energy’s Oconee Nuclear Station teamed up with members of its Young Generation in Nuclear organization and its First Line Leaders Council.

They went to work to clean roadways near the station in support of Keep Oconee Beautiful Association’s (KOBA) “One Bag at a Time” initiative.

In total, volunteers picked up 30 bags of trash near highways 183 and 130.

Oconee Nuclear Station participates in the KOBA Adopt-A-Spot program twice each year.

Closer to home, the final numbers of exactly how much trash was collected aren’t in yet, but it’s hoped this won’t just be a one time thing.

“You don’t have to have a whole organized day to pick up litter,” said Mary Blythe of Easley who spent Friday morning picking up trash in front of her house on South 2nd Street in Easley. “If everyone just would make a concerted effort to pick up their yards and not throw stuff out the windows of their cars we’d be in a lot better shape. We can do this all the time.”

Keeping the roadways clean in Dacusville. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_litter1.jpg Keeping the roadways clean in Dacusville. Courtesy photos People from all around the Upstate joined in for the impromptu litter pick up day on Friday. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_litter2.jpg People from all around the Upstate joined in for the impromptu litter pick up day on Friday. Courtesy photos Hagood Mill got a nice sprucing up from unwanted litter. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_litter3.jpg Hagood Mill got a nice sprucing up from unwanted litter. Courtesy photos Wes Hendricks doing his part. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_litter4.jpg Wes Hendricks doing his part. Courtesy photos From left, Oconee Nuclear Station’s Amanda Stevenson and Laura Todd take a selfie during the litter clean up. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_litter5.jpg From left, Oconee Nuclear Station’s Amanda Stevenson and Laura Todd take a selfie during the litter clean up. Courtesy photos From left, Oconee Nuclear Station teammates Christopher Chance, Ralph Williams and Kevin Winstead pick up trash along Hwy. 130. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_litter6.jpg From left, Oconee Nuclear Station teammates Christopher Chance, Ralph Williams and Kevin Winstead pick up trash along Hwy. 130. Courtesy photos

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

