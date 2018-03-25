Bookmark contest is back

Templates for the contest will be available at all branch locations. Templates for the contest will be available at all branch locations.

PICKENS COUNTY — One of the Pickens County Library Systems’s most popular events is returning next month — the annual bookmark design contest.

The rules are simple: pick up a template at the library (or cut your own), and let your creativity flow.

The library has stated prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Elementary (third grade and under), Middle (grades 4-8), High School (grades 9-12), and Adult (ages 18 and up).

Each library branch — Easley, Pickens, Liberty and Clemson — will choose one winner from each category.

From those winners, a grand prize winner in each category will be chosen, they said.

All winners will receive cash prizes and Grand Prize winners will receive an additional cash prize — as well as have their designs printed and used throughout the library system for the next year.

Best part? The contest is open to everyone.

Entries must be no larger than 2 inches wide by 8.5 inches tall and library officials have said although horizontal designs are permitted, portrait (vertical) orientation is strongly encouraged. In other words, your design should be taller than it is wide.

Entries may be hand drawn or computer drawn, but clip art is not permitted, they said.

Also, the artist’s name, address, phone number and grade (or write “adult” if over 18) must be written on the back of each entry.

Submit your entry at any Pickens County Library location from April 2-28.

Winners will be announced at an Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, May 1 at 7 p.m. at the Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library in Easley.

