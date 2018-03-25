Scholarships awarded

From left to right: Jessica Kinard, Jim Smith, Marjorie Smith, Amy Merritt and Charity Martin. From left to right: Jessica Kinard, Jim Smith, Marjorie Smith, Amy Merritt and Charity Martin.

UPSTATE — Former Tri-County Technical College (TCTT) board member Jim Smith and his wife, Marjorie, recently met with recipients of two of the five scholarships they have endowed to the college.

First presented in 1997, the Five Smith Sisters’ Endowed Scholarship is named in honor of their five daughters: Jamie Ellers, Wendy Kress, Melody Lutz, Allison Quarles and Shannon Tollison.

Amy Merritt, of Starr, a University Transfer major, and Charity Martin, of Central, an Early Care and Education major, are recipients of the Five Smith Sisters’ Endowed Scholarship this year.

In 2013 Mr. Smith endowed a scholarship in honor of his wife.

Jessica Kinard of Pendleton, an associate degree Nursing major, is the recipient of the Marjorie C. Smith Endowed Scholarship.

