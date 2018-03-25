A recent ground breaking ceremony was held at the Pickens County Airport where it was announced one of the new hangars to be built will be named in honor of Dakota Jacks, a 15-year-old Pickens High School student who was killed in an airplane crash in 2014 along with Charles Michael Trotter from Liberty. A recent ground breaking ceremony was held at the Pickens County Airport where it was announced one of the new hangars to be built will be named in honor of Dakota Jacks, a 15-year-old Pickens High School student who was killed in an airplane crash in 2014 along with Charles Michael Trotter from Liberty.

