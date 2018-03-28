Agriculture wing named for Skelton

Agriculture wing at CTC named for Skelton. Agriculture wing at CTC named for Skelton. Career and Technology Center students and faculty unveiled a mural in Skelton’s honor. Career and Technology Center students and faculty unveiled a mural in Skelton’s honor.

PICKENS COUNTY — On Tuesday, the agricultural wing of the Pickens County Career and Technology Center was dedicated to Dr. B.J. Skelton.

“Dr. Skelton served our community for decades as Clemson University professor and as a school board member,” SDPC officials said. “He was also the namesake of the B.J. Skelton Career Center, which was the predecessor to our current Pickens County Career and Technology Center.

“His influence on career and technical education in Pickens County is profound,” they said.

At the dedication, Career and Technology Center students and faculty unveiled a mural in his honor.

“We are very grateful to Dr. Skelton for his lasting impact on our schools,” they said.

