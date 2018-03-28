Would you be homeless for a night?

For more information, call 864-644-8828 or visit www.familypromisepickens.org. For more information, call 864-644-8828 or visit www.familypromisepickens.org.

EASLEY — To help homeless families in Pickens County, Family Promise of Pickens County is hosting the third annual Cardboard Box City “Sleeping for a Cause” on Friday, May 18, 2018.

The event is designed to raise community awareness of the plight of local homelessness and to help Family Promise to continue to help families gain their self-sustainability.

While the atmosphere will be festive, “Sleep for a Cause” will provide an opportunity for the community to learn about and show solidarity with those experiencing homelessness.

All are invited to participate.

Sign up and sponsorship information is available at www.familypromisepickens.org. Participants collect pledges of a $500 minimum per box. Participants supply their own boxes – they are easy to attain from local businesses – and decorate them however they like. Set-up is from 4-6 p.m. at Gateway Park in Clemson, S.C., followed by a soup line for all registered participants.

There will be entertainment and an exciting program open to the public from 5-9 p.m.

Special guests will include Tracy and Tammy Swinney with the Dabo’s All In Team Foundation.

A light breakfast will be served from 6-7 a.m. on Saturday, May 19 and the event will conclude at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Family Promise of Pickens County is a non-profit network of diverse faith organizations working together to end homelessness one family at a time. Our families are growing and thriving with 100 percent of our families last year finding employment.

Family Promise of Pickens County is in the midst of expanding transitional housing to offer more families the support they need. Through the generosity of the Pickens County community and local investors such as Cornell Dubilier Electronics they are able to continue to provide transitional housing and other services provided by Family Promise.

“Homelessness is a problem in all communities whether people want to acknowledge it or not,” said President of Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Jim Kaplan. “If kids aren’t raised in a home then they haven’t got much of a chance in life. There are few things in this community we can contribute to that profoundly change people’s lives. Fortunately, Family of Promise is one of them and we are proud to be partnered with them.”

