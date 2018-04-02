April 2, 2018 Pickens Sentinel News 0
Students learned about the inner-workings of a city government.
Who says field trips are just for kids?
A great day for learning!
Learning how the sanitation department works.

Heavy equipment is always a hit when it comes to kids.

Watching the drone take off.

Kids walked from East End on Thursday to City Hall.

The Easley Police department welcomed the class on Thursday.

Checking out a cruiser.

Students got a hands-on look at the city’s deparments.

An East End Elementary kindergarten class walked to City Hall to learn all about what goes on behind the scenes of Easley.

Mayor Bagwell meets the kindergarten class.

