“Tree-mungous Trail” earns GS Silver Award

Iona made, personalized and placed wooden plaques to identify each tree type. Iona made, personalized and placed wooden plaques to identify each tree type. The Silver Award took over 50 hours to complete and is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn at this age level. The Silver Award took over 50 hours to complete and is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn at this age level.

EASLEY — Iona Sweeney, a Cadette Girl Scout based out of Troop 2831 in Easley, has completed her Silver Award project by locating and identifying 10 native trees and bushes on the Therapeutic Horseback Riding Sensory Trail at Eden Farms Horse barn in Marietta, S.C.

Iona made, personalized and placed wooden plaques to identify each tree type.

Eden Farms is home to Happy Hooves Therapeutic Equestrian Center and has the only known Therapeutic Horseback Riding Sensory trail in the Upstate.

Through her time assisting this non-profit, Sweeney noticed many special needs individuals didn’t know the names of the plants they passed, nor anything about them.

“The Tree-mongous Trail” is response to this issue.

Sweeney also created an information sheet with each tree’s proper Latin Identification and interesting facts for each specimen.

Every year an estimated 1,000 people will pass by these 10 “Tree-mongous Trail” plaques while on horseback at Eden Farms.

Sweeney is a seventh-grader at First Presbyterian Academy, in Greenville, S.C.

Besides her love of Girl Scouts and horses, Sweeney also participates in theater productions, church youth group, mission projects and playing fiddle through Young Appalachian Musicians (YAM).

The Silver Award took over 50 hours to complete and is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn at this age level.

Iona made, personalized and placed wooden plaques to identify each tree type. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_silver1.jpg Iona made, personalized and placed wooden plaques to identify each tree type. Courtesy photos The Silver Award took over 50 hours to complete and is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn at this age level. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_silver2.jpg The Silver Award took over 50 hours to complete and is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn at this age level. Courtesy photos