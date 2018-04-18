Debate dates set

UPSTATE — The Upstate Chamber Coalition, Furman University, and WYFF News 4 will host Democratic and Republican gubernatorial debates this spring.

The Democratic debate will be held on April 22, 2018 at Furman’s Younts Conference Center. The Republican debate will be held on May 29, 2018 at McAlister Auditorium.

“We’re proud to partner with Furman University and WYFF 4 during this important election,” says Greenville Chamber President/CEO Carlos Phillips. “The Upstate business community is more engaged than ever in the political process, and these debates will hopefully go a long way toward helping voters make a very important decision about who they will support on June 12th.”

A third debate for the General Election will be announced this summer and will also take place at Furman.

The debates will be broadcast on WYFF 4 and will be carried by stations across the state.

“Furman is honored to be a part of this very important political process,” said President Elizabeth Davis. “The university strives to provide a wide variety of education experiences for its students and to be an integral partner with the Greenville community. We look forward to working with both the Upstate Chamber Coalition and WYFF 4 in hosting these debates.”

“These live debates are a big part of our Commitment 2018 pledge to voters,” says WYFF 4 President and General Manager John Humphries. “It’s our commitment to bring viewers in-depth coverage of all their local races and the issues that are important to them.”

Tickets for the Democratic Debate can be purchased for $25 at www.greenvillechamber.org. Tickets for the Republican Debate will go on sale later in April.

For more information about the debates, contact Jason Zacher, Upstate Chamber Coalition Executive Director, at 864-787-6608 or jzacher@greenvillechamber.org.