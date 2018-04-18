Members of The Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Ground Guys with a ceremonial ribbon cutting in front of the Chamber office. Ground Guys, a new landscaping company, is based out of Easley. Members of The Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Ground Guys with a ceremonial ribbon cutting in front of the Chamber office. Ground Guys, a new landscaping company, is based out of Easley.

