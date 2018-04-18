Hospital foundation names new manager

Candi Forester-Smith. Candi Forester-Smith.

EASLEY — The Baptist Easley Hospital Foundation has named a new manager, Candi Forester-Smith.

Forester-Smith comes to the Foundation with experience in non-profit development, event planning and management and advocacy work. She previously served as the Vice President of Resource Development with the United Way of Pickens County and as Campaign Manager for United Way of Oconee and Pickens Counties.

She most recently worked as a personal lines sales agent for BB&T Insurance Services in Easley.

She holds an undergraduate degree from Eastern New Mexico University and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration with specialization in Nonprofit Management from Clemson University.

“Candi’s experience with managing a small office development program, along with her experience with volunteer boards and committees, event fundraising and marketing makes her an ideal candidate for this position,” said Todd Walker, Baptist Easley Hospital campus president.

“I think what really earned her the position is her enthusiasm,” added Chris Mann, Foundation Board vice chairman. “She came to her meeting with the Board committee full of ideas about how we can enhance the work of the Foundation. She knows how to manage the time demands associated with operating a community fundraising program and she is proven to be an excellent multi-tasker.”

Forester-Smith has been very active in the community, graduating from Leadership Pickens County in 2014, Leadership Clemson in 2011 and Leadership Oconee County in 2011.

She has also been an active member of the Clemson Rotary Club, Clemson Young Professionals and Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce Women in Business.

In 2011, she was chosen as the Young Careerist of the Year by South Carolina Business Professional Women.

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to raise funds and awareness for Baptist Easley Hospital as it provides excellent health care to our community,” Forester-Smith said. “I am looking forward to continuing the great work of the Foundation by strengthening existing relationships and creating new partnerships.”

Forester-Smith is married and has one child. She lives in Pendleton, SC.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Baptist Easley Hospital Foundation or in attending the hospital’s 60th Diamond Jubilee Gala sponsored by the Foundation on June 16, 2018, can reach Forester-Smith at Candi.ForesterSmith@baptisteasley.org.

Courtesy photo