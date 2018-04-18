World of Energy celebrating County’s 150th

World of Energy offering free programs in honor of Pickens and Oconee County’s 150th anniversary. World of Energy offering free programs in honor of Pickens and Oconee County’s 150th anniversary.

UPSTATE — Duke Energy’s World of Energy education center at Oconee Nuclear Station continues to celebrate the sesquicentennial anniversaries of Pickens and Oconee counties with free educational forums in April.

Coming up, award-winning outdoor writer, historian and interpretive naturalist Dennis Chastain presents “Cherokees of the Carolinas” at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 17, at the World of Energy.

Chastain will offer his popular presentation of maps and vintage aerial photographs of the known locations of Cherokee towns, villages and hamlets along with details of Cherokee life during South Carolina’s Colonial Period. Ranging from the native plants that were important to Cherokee culture to the types of structures in their communities, this is the story of an inventive and enduring people that includes profiles of important Cherokee headmen such as Attakullakulla, Oconostota and Dragging Canoe.

Chastain lives on his family’s home place in the shadow of Table Rock, where his ancestors have been deeply rooted since 1796.

Clemson University professor Dr. John Coggeshall will present “Liberia: A community of freed black slaves in northern Pickens County,” at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 29, at the World of Energy.

Coggeshall, an anthropology professor, is a published author of “Liberia, South Carolina: An African American Appalachian Community.” His publication and book focus on the Pickens County enclave community founded by freed slaves in 1865.

All events are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served after each event. With the exception of the lobby and auditorium, World of Energy self-guided exhibits are closed on Sunday, April 29.

Other scheduled 150th Anniversary Presentations at the World of Energy include “Roots and Recall” – the content of South Carolina’s premier local history website with co-founder Wade Fairey on May 22, “Andrew Ellicott, the Stargazing Surveyor of the Mountainous Upstate” with Thomas Heard Robertson, P.E. on July 8, “The History of Tamassee DAR School” on July 24 and South Carolina historical photography with Bill Fitzpatrick later this year on Oct. 9.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

