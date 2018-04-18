Good times in Easley

EASLEY — It was double the fun in Old Market Square on Saturday when the annual Spring Fling teamed up with the family Unity Festival after being rained out last week.
Event goers turned up from across the Upstate to peruse the market filled with fresh fruits and veggies, arts and crafts, awesome music, jewelry booths and one of the best pork-chop sandwiches this reporter has ever tasted.
Seriously, it was delicious.
Music echoed all through the downtown area and it was nearly impossible to weave your way in between the booths without breaking into some sort of dance.
“This is pretty cool, I just moved here and I’ve never hung out in downtown Easley,” said Thomas McNutt who recently moved to S.C. from Toledo, Ohio. “Beautiful day for it too — the sun’s out, nice breeze. Do you have any idea how cold it still is in Ohio? This is way better,” he joked.
Latesha Williams agreed.
“I come every year to the Family Unity Festival and this has been one of my favorite years,” she said. “I didn’t know that the farmer’s market was going to be here too, this is nice.”
The Spring Fling kicks off the 2018 Farmer’s Market season which will be held weekly in the parking lot in front of City Hall.
Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.