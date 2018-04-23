123 Lock and Key celebrated their one-year anniversary recently with a celebration attended by members of The Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce. 123 Lock and Key is at 6502 B, Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley. 123 Lock and Key celebrated their one-year anniversary recently with a celebration attended by members of The Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce. 123 Lock and Key is at 6502 B, Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley. Anchor Pools celebrated their 40-Year Milestone Anniversary on Wednesday, April 18. Anchor Pools is a full service pool store and contractor with two locations, Easley and Seneca but serves the entire Upstate of South Carolina. Anchor Pools was founded in 1978 by JB Merritt, who still owns and operates it today. Anchor Pools celebrated their 40-Year Milestone Anniversary on Wednesday, April 18. Anchor Pools is a full service pool store and contractor with two locations, Easley and Seneca but serves the entire Upstate of South Carolina. Anchor Pools was founded in 1978 by JB Merritt, who still owns and operates it today. Congratulations to Sam Gillespie of American Legion Post 52 on being named Ambassador of the Month by The Greater Easley Chamber of the Commerce. Congratulations to Sam Gillespie of American Legion Post 52 on being named Ambassador of the Month by The Greater Easley Chamber of the Commerce.

