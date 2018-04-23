A new name for Southern Wesleyan University’s School of Business

C. Pete Benson C. Pete Benson

CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University’s School of Business will become known as the Benson School of Business, in honor of Nashville-based Christian Financial Planning professional C. Pete Benson.

According to University President Dr. Todd Voss, Benson is enthusiastic about teaming with Southern Wesleyan to grow the School of Business, enhancing research and internship opportunities, creating a focus on Christian financial planning, developing new concentrations and certificate programs and exploring the development of a speakers’ series.

“This advance for our recognized School of Business is more than exciting; it brings a deep and relevant identity to our curriculum with a specialty that has the ability to change lives, all connected to the Benson family name that is widely known for faithfulness, integrity and excellence,” said Voss. “The Benson School of Business has the potential to become a household name in the world of educational financial planning and beyond. We are so thankful for Pete and Ginnie Benson’s vision and partnership with SWU.”

“Ginnie, I and our family are incredibly overwhelmed and honored to partner with SWU in the School of Business,” said Benson. “It’s a privilege to invest and partner with a University with such a clear cut mission and focus on preparing and equipping young men and women for excellence and expertise in whatever field of study they choose. We are beyond excited to collaborate with and help advance the Christian Financial planning focus of SWU. The need is great and the future is bright!”

A member of Southern Wesleyan’s Board of Trustees, Benson has served The Wesleyan Church for many years as a minister and a church planter. In 1998, he entered the financial industry, founding Beacon Capital Management in 2000. Since its founding, Beacon Capital Management has grown from two co-owners to a company with 22 employees and a new office building located in Franklin, Tenn.

Benson has created and presented seminars for The Wesleyan Church in the U.S. and Canada and spent many years training financial advisors across the nation. He has been interviewed by CNBC and Fox Business News and has been quoted in Reuters. He recently co-authored a book with his son, Daniel Benson, called “From Failure to Financial Fitness,” and is also co-author of a book titled “Money Enough for Life: A Financial Roadmap for All Ages.” He also co-hosts with Beacon partner Jon Maxson a radio and TV show aired in Nashville and streaming online.

Benson also serves on the boards of Kingswood University, Sussex, New Brunswick, Canada; Buckingham Leadership Institute and Platinum Advisor Strategies.

He is currently a member of Seal Cove Wesleyan Church and is also a member of Church of the City Launch Team in Franklin and Nashville. He served as a Wesleyan pastor from 1979-1996 and planted Wesleyan churches in Prince Edward Island, Canada, and Huntsville, Ala.

Benson has a BA in religion from Kingswood University and a master’s degree in counseling from Eastern Nazarene College.

He and his wife Ginnie have three children: Ginger Pilarski, Amanda Loosier and Daniel Benson, who is a 2005 SWU graduate. The Bensons also have seven grandchildren.

