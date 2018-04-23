New grant to improve building facades

EASLEY — You know what they say: Curb appeal is everything. And it is with this in mind The City of Easley has started a new program to spiff up the area with the creation of the Facade Improvement Grant.

The program, which is intended to stimulate improvements to the exterior of commercial buildings, provides financial assistance to commercial property owners and business owners within the Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District boundaries.

“The purpose of the Facade Improvement Program is to support the revitalization of the City’s Core, Historic Downtown, by stimulating private investments in high-quality improvements that enhance the appearance of buildings and properties,” said a city official.

The program also hopes to eliminate blight and address non-conforming design standards.

Eligible improvements include exterior building improvements, signage, lighting and landscaping that are visible from the street, they said.

Easley City Council has approved $10,000 for the Facade Grant Program.

Applications will be accepted through July 1, 2018 and the funds will continue until all fiscal year funding allotments for facade grants have expired, they said.

Applications can be picked up from City Hall or found online at www.cityofeasley.com.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

