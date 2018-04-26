Daniel “Mathletes” shine!

Matthew Becker, Jonathan Dong, Sam Smith, Kevin Feng, Jennifer Gao, Ian Ruohoniemi, Mallory Swedberg and Emily Zhang. Matthew Becker, Jonathan Dong, Sam Smith, Kevin Feng, Jennifer Gao, Ian Ruohoniemi, Mallory Swedberg and Emily Zhang. Jonathan Dong, Jennifer Gao, Jim Coykendall (Director of the Clemson Calculus Challenge), Ian Ruohoniemi, Emily Zhang and Sam Smith. Jonathan Dong, Jennifer Gao, Jim Coykendall (Director of the Clemson Calculus Challenge), Ian Ruohoniemi, Emily Zhang and Sam Smith.

PICKENS COUNTY — On Friday, April 20, a group of eight Daniel students took part in the Clemson Calculus Challenge sponsored by the Department of Mathematical Sciences at Clemson University.

The eight students competed as two separate teams and brought home both the first and second place awards.

The team of Sam Smith, Matt Becker, Ian Ruohoniemi and Jonathan Dong finished first and the team of Jennifer Gao, Emily Zhang, Kevin Feng and Mallory Swedberg came in second.

The combined results made Daniel the highest-finishing school in the event.

In addition, Ian Ruohoniemi won the first-place prize in the individual competition.

The Calculus Challenge consisted of two separate rounds. In the morning, all of the students took a challenging 90-minute test that was similar in difficulty and format to the upcoming AP Calculus exam.

In the afternoon session, the students worked as a team to solve six separate free-response problems in 10 minutes each. The students attended the event with Daniel mathematics teacher Megan Steele.

