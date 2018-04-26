Gym named for VB coach

The Pickens High School gymnasium will be named for Coach Peggy Anthony. The Pickens High School gymnasium will be named for Coach Peggy Anthony.

PICKENS — On Monday, the School District of Pickens County board of trustees approved a request to name the Pickens High School gymnasium for Coach Peggy Anthony.

District officials said Anthony’s accomplishments as a teacher and coach were vast, including 26 years as the school’s head volleyball coach with nine State Championships, 11 Upper State Championships and 22 Region Championships.

Additionally, Anthony was the first volleyball coach in South Carolina to reach 700 wins. She was ranked 12th nationally in career wins at the time of her retirement.

In 1991, Anthony was named Pickens High School Teacher of the Year and was a finalist for SDPC Teacher of the Year.

“Coach Anthony laid a foundation for Blue Flame volleyball that has continued past her retirement with additional championships,” officials said. “The board honored Coach Anthony and her family at tonight’s meeting.”

Pickens High School will hold a dedication ceremony at the gymnasium in the fall.

