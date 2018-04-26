JROTC cadets lauded

The SDPC board of trustees recognized Liberty’s JROTC team at Monday’s meeting. The SDPC board of trustees recognized Liberty’s JROTC team at Monday’s meeting.

PICKENS — After an already successful season, the Liberty High School JROTC “A” Team was invited to compete at the Fourth Brigade qualifier Raider meet this spring.

The meet included competitors from over 330 JROTC programs in Delaware, Maryland, D.C., West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Liberty’s team won first place and set a Brigade Record on the “One Rope Bridge” with a time of 57.16 seconds.

Congratulations to 1SG (Ret) Curtis Tate for coaching the team to victory, and congratulations to all of the “A” Team cadets: Adam Lester, Keith Dugan, Brogan Sorrells, Jacob Lee, Elijah Miles, Hunter Lewis, Adrian McCarty, Justin Martin, Dane Lackey and Sierra Vite.

The SDPC board of trustees recognized the team at Monday’s meeting.

Courtesy photo