Just in time for Earth Day, locals turned up on Saturday for “Pick up Powdersville” where bags upon bags of litter was collected. Just in time for Earth Day, locals turned up on Saturday for “Pick up Powdersville” where bags upon bags of litter was collected. The community-wide pick-up was just the latest in the Upstate’s efforts to combat roadside litter. The community-wide pick-up was just the latest in the Upstate’s efforts to combat roadside litter. Residents combed SC 153 and neighboring streets to clean up the area. Residents combed SC 153 and neighboring streets to clean up the area.

Just in time for Earth Day, locals turned up on Saturday for “Pick up Powdersville” where bags upon bags of litter was collected.

The community-wide pick-up was just the latest in the Upstate’s efforts to combat roadside litter.

Residents combed SC 153 and neighboring streets to clean up the area.