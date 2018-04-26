April 26, 2018 Pickens Sentinel News 0
Just in time for Earth Day, locals turned up on Saturday for “Pick up Powdersville” where bags upon bags of litter was collected.
The community-wide pick-up was just the latest in the Upstate’s efforts to combat roadside litter.
Residents combed SC 153 and neighboring streets to clean up the area.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_pup.jpgJust in time for Earth Day, locals turned up on Saturday for “Pick up Powdersville” where bags upon bags of litter was collected. Courtesy photo

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_pup1.jpgThe community-wide pick-up was just the latest in the Upstate’s efforts to combat roadside litter. Courtesy photo

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_pup2.jpgResidents combed SC 153 and neighboring streets to clean up the area. Courtesy photo