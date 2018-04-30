Daniel students set record

Daniel students Alexander Fitzgerald, Lauren Hazlett, Daniel Perry and Ellen Harcum have received appointments to U.S. military service academies. Daniel students Alexander Fitzgerald, Lauren Hazlett, Daniel Perry and Ellen Harcum have received appointments to U.S. military service academies.

CENTRAL — A record four senior cadets from D. W. Daniel High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC Unit SC-941 have received appointments to United States military academies.

Those cadets are Alexander Fitzgerald, Lauren Hazlett, Daniel Perry and Ellen Harcum.

Cadet Fitzgerald, Cadet Hazlett and Cadet Perry will be attending The United States Air Force Academy. Cadet Harcum will be attending The United States Naval Academy co-educational federal service academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

“The depth, talent and leadership skills of this senior class was like none I’ve ever seen,” said Chief Master Sergeant Todd Preisch, aerospace science instructor for SC-941. “This unprecedented cadet accomplishment is also a testament to the excellence of Daniel High School and the quality education and preparation the faculty here provides to students.”

The appointments to these academies are worth an estimated $2 million.

“That’s one-fifth of my senior class,” said Major Tom Childress, senior aerospace science instructor at D. W. Daniel High. “You could tell this class was special when they started with us four years ago. They were outstanding students from the very beginning and have remained focused throughout their time with us. Last year, their work played a crucial role in our unit earning the Air Force Association Outstanding Air Force Junior ROTC Unit Award for South Carolina – the Sword of Excellence.”

Cadets Fitzgerald, Hazlett, Perry and Harcum will report to their academies at various times this summer, with best wishes from all of Daniel High Schools faculty, staff and students.

Courtesy photo