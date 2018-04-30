Lovinggood named CEO

Jim Lovinggood Jim Lovinggood

PICKENS — Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative has named Jim Lovinggood as president and CEO.

Lovinggood assumed the role earlier in February 2018 and is only the third person to hold the utility’s top position during its 77-year history. His predecessor, Charles Dalton, served in that position from 1982 until his retirement in January 2018.

Lovinggood has been an integral part of Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative over the past 36 years, company officials said. He was the second employee Dalton hired in 1982 and most recently served as the cooperative’s vice president of engineering.

During Lovinggood’s tenure, he has evolved through the organizational structure holding several positions within the co-op.

“We didn’t need to look very far to arrive at the individual we see as best suited take this co-op into the future,” said Kenneth Southerlin, chairman of the Blue Ridge board of directors. “Jim has a proven record as a tireless and productive employee. My fellow directors and I are full of enthusiasm for Jim’s success in this new role and believe in his ability to keep Blue Ridge moving in a positive direction.”

“I am honored by the boards confidence in me, and I am thrilled to continuing working alongside the dedicated and talented team at Blue Ridge,” Lovinggood said. “Operationally, we will continue to be member-driven and deliver reliable service from our highly trained workforce. In addition, we will remain very active in giving back to our community, especially through our annual fundraising event, Blue Ridge Fest.”

Lovinggood currently serves on several boards including Anderson University Board of Visitors, Central Electric Power Cooperative, Cooperative Electric Energy Utility Supply, The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina, New Horizon Electric Cooperative and Tri-County Technical College Foundation.

In addition, he is a member of the Anderson Rotary Club.

Jim Lovinggood