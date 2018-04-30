Easley Police Department K-9 division Officer Jose Medina was recognized as Police Officer of the Year by American Legion Post 52 Commander Bones Wilson. Easley Police Department K-9 division Officer Jose Medina was recognized as Police Officer of the Year by American Legion Post 52 Commander Bones Wilson. An Appreciation Award was presented to Easley Firefighter Jack Jones (left) naming him Fire Fighter of the Year. An Appreciation Award was presented to Easley Firefighter Jack Jones (left) naming him Fire Fighter of the Year. Bill Robinson, who has been a member of Post 52 for 72 years, accepted an award on behalf of Robinson Law Firm for the support they have given American Legion Post 52. Bill Robinson, who has been a member of Post 52 for 72 years, accepted an award on behalf of Robinson Law Firm for the support they have given American Legion Post 52.

