Grand opening for Keymark

LIBERTY — KeyMark, Inc., a provider of business process automation solutions, officially moved into its new headquarters this week. Located in the Pickens County Commerce Park at 105 Tech Lane, the move completes a $6M investment in the company’s growth and commitment to the community.

The new 23,000 square-foot headquarters will allow KeyMark to potentially double its employee base, with hiring plans for positions including software developers, software engineers, software support specialists, IT project managers, as well as jobs in finance, marketing and sales.

The headquarters is now a destination for the company’s national training events, vendor training and certifications and more, attracting customer and visitors from across the country to the Upstate, company officials said.

“We’ve loved being part of the Liberty and Pickens County community,” said Jim Wanner, CEO of KeyMark. “Our new expansion will allow us to continue to attract top-level talent in the area, as well as recruit nationally, and provide us with the room we need to support our aggressive growth strategy.”

KeyMark celebrated its new headquarters grand opening on April 16 with an Open House event. Employees and community leaders attended the event, which included a toast presented by Wanner to commemorate the day, as well as outdoor games, food trucks and music.

In addition to its headquarters in Liberty, KeyMark maintains offices in Camp Hill, Penn., and a document conversion service bureau in West Hazelton, Penn.

The company currently employs more than 100 people across 13 states and Canada.

In order to nurture and attract local talent, KeyMark has a competitive internship program for college juniors and seniors called “JumpStart.” They recently added an additional component to JumpStart with an annual scholarship program available to 10 qualifying Clemson University School of Computing students from Pickens, Anderson, Greenville and Oconee counties.

