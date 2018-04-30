Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott to address Clemson graduates

Haley Haley Scott Scott

CLEMSON — The Class of 2018 will hear from two notable South Carolinians during Clemson University’s commencement ceremonies on May 10 and 11.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and Clemson alumna Nikki R. Haley (‘94) will address graduates from the College of Business and College of Education during the 2:30 p.m. ceremony on Thursday, May 10. Haley will also receive an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will deliver two addresses on Friday. He will speak at the 9:30 a.m. ceremony to students graduating from the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences and College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences; and at the 2:30 p.m. ceremony for the College of Architecture Arts and Humanities and College of Science.

“It is an honor to have Ambassador Haley and Senator Scott address our graduates and inspire them as they get ready to embark on their next journey,” said Clemson President James P. Clements. “As South Carolinians and graduates from institutions in our great state, their remarkable success stories exemplify how our students can use their education to make a positive difference in the world.”

Prior to becoming the 29th U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Haley was elected in 2010 as the first female and first minority governor of South Carolina. She was reelected in 2014 and served until she was appointed to the president’s Cabinet in November of 2016.

A champion for human rights, Haley hosted the first United Nations session devoted solely to the subject in April 2017. Her first overseas trip as ambassador was to visit camps for Syrian refugees in Jordan and Turkey and she is partnering with like-minded nations to reform the U.N. Human Rights Council while challenging human rights violators across the globe.

A Charleston native, Scott has served South Carolina in the U.S. Senate since 2013 and brings with him a mission to positively affect the lives of others with the message of hope and opportunity.

During his time in office, he has been a tireless advocate for creating more opportunities for families living paycheck to paycheck and helping children who are mired in poverty get access to quality education.

He previously served on the Charleston County Council, in the South Carolina State House and the U.S. House of Representatives. In January 2013, Scott was sworn in as U.S. senator from South Carolina. He was reelected in January 2017.

Clemson will confer more than 3,500 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees at four ceremonies in Littlejohn Coliseum. For those unable to attend, the ceremonies can be viewed online at www.clemson.edu/tv/live.

The doctoral hooding ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 10, in the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts.

By Tara Romanella For The Sentinel-Progress

Reach Tara Romanella at 310-869-5530.

