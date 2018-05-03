Grand opening in Liberty

Members of the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce celebrate the grand opening of Flamingo Threads and Pink Events with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Members of the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce celebrate the grand opening of Flamingo Threads and Pink Events with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

LIBERTY — The Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce was pleased to announce the grand opening of Flamingo Threads and Pink Events in downtown Liberty.

The business offers clothing alterations, consignments and rental items for weddings and other events.

Owners Cindy Freeman Crumpton and Rhonda Whitaker opened their store after establishing strong credentials in their respective fields: Rhonda brings her expertise as a seamstress to downtown Liberty while Cindy’s legacy is expert at managing events such as weddings, receptions and parties.

Cindy is an PRN and Rhonda is recently retired from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office after 31 years of service.

The store gets its name from “The Pink Flamingos,” a group of childhood friends to which Cindy and Rhona belonged in childhood. As you might guess, Flamingo Threads and Pink Events is an eclectic shop that provides an delightful experience for everyone.

Flamingo Threads and Pink Events can be found at 29 West Front Street in Liberty.

Members of the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce celebrate the grand opening of Flamingo Threads and Pink Events with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Courtesy photo