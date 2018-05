EASLEY — A 16-year-old died on April 28 after she was hit by a car while crossing Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley, Saturday night.

Deputy Coroner Gary Duncan of the Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Sarah Allysa Stamey from Greenville.

According to reports, Stamey was was hit by a Jeep Wrangler traveling in the northbound lanes of US-123 just before 9 p.m.

She was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital but died from her injuries shortly afterwards.