EASLEY — An Easley man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Pickens on April 27.

According to Deputy Coroner Gary Duncan of the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Christopher Shane Heaton of Farrs Bridge Road in Easley ran off the right side of East Cedar Rock Street in Pickens and struck a tree.

Heaton was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet, the report said.