May 6, 2018 Pickens Sentinel News 0
The Pickens Rotary Club donated the proceeds from their annual Ride to the Rock to the Y Mentor program.
In all, $7,500 was gifted to Y Mentor from the Pickens Rotarians.

The Pickens Rotary Club donated the proceeds from their annual Ride to the Rock to the Y Mentor program.

In all, $7,500 was gifted to Y Mentor from the Pickens Rotarians.