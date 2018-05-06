The Pickens Rotary Club donated the proceeds from their annual Ride to the Rock to the Y Mentor program. The Pickens Rotary Club donated the proceeds from their annual Ride to the Rock to the Y Mentor program. In all, $7,500 was gifted to Y Mentor from the Pickens Rotarians. In all, $7,500 was gifted to Y Mentor from the Pickens Rotarians.

