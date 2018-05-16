Music on the Market returns

Jammin’ on the market. Jammin’ on the market. Music on the Market runs every Friday night in Old Market Square from 7-10 p.m. Music on the Market runs every Friday night in Old Market Square from 7-10 p.m. Event goers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs out to the venue but are warned not to forget their dancing shoes as well. Event goers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs out to the venue but are warned not to forget their dancing shoes as well.

EASLEY — Looking for a nice way to spend your Friday evenings? Well, look no further — the City of Easley has got you covered thanks to the return of the highly successful Music on the Market.

The series, which began May 5, runs through the end of June and features a different band each Friday night at the amphitheater running from 7-10 p.m. in Old Market Square.

This week? Southern Crescent.

Event goers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs out to the venue but are warned not to forget their dancing shoes as well.

“We love coming out here, it’s such a nice way to spend an evening,” said Mary-Louise Browne of Easley. “I had my grand daughters out with me last week and I think they danced the whole time. It was past their bed-time, but everyone was having such a good time I didn’t have the heart to take them home just yet.”

It was a sentiment that Jim Rhodes echoed.

“I live about two blocks from here and I had no idea the city did this on the weekends,” he said. “I only came out because I heard the music when I was letting my dog out and got curious. I’ll come back next week for sure.”

Music on the Market has been a Summer staple in Easley for the past several years and many of the area’s favorite bands are returning for the 2018 line-up.

On May 19, Southern Crescent takes the stage followed by Outshyne on May 26.

June 2 will feature NuSound and June 9 has the Piedmont Boys scheduled.

The series wraps up with Rock & Roll Reunion on June 16 and a final performance on June 23 by a group yet to be determined.

Crowds for the events have been steadily growing each year but Browne said she was still dismayed by the amount of free space on the amphitheater’s steps.

“Some people don’t come out because they think it will be too hot but the shows start late enough that it’s really not too bad,” said Browne. “And then when it’s get’s cooler in the Fall, you’ve got the movies. It’s a really nice spot out here, I’m surprised more people don’t take advantage of it.”

Music on the Market runs every Friday night in Old Market Square from 7-10 p.m.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

