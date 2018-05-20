Copper theft under investigation

DACUSVILLE — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men involved in the theft of over 200 feet of copper wire that belonged to AT&T.

The investigation was initiated on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 after AT&T personnel discovered that an operational phone cable had been cut and removed from an overhead line system located on Dacusville Highway near North Ballard Drive.

The copper is valued in excess of $2,000.

The Sheriff’s Office has obtained multiple images of two men believed to be the suspects in this incident.

Detectives are requesting that anyone with information that could assist in the identification of these men in the attached photos to please contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5501 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_copper1.jpg Courtesy photos https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_copper2.jpg Courtesy photos https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_copper3.jpg Courtesy photos https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_copper4.jpg Courtesy photos https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_copper5.jpg Courtesy photos