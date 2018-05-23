Tomahawks, tents and campfires

Powdersville Chic-Fil-A is hosting a fundraiser for Troop 210 on June 5 from 5:30–8 p.m. Powdersville Chic-Fil-A is hosting a fundraiser for Troop 210 on June 5 from 5:30–8 p.m.

PICKENS COUNTY — The Boy Scouts had a great weekend on May 18-20 as seven different Troops were represented at the Outlaw Camp out.

Troop 96 from Piedmont, Troop 51 from Pickens, Troop 8 from Dacusville, Troop 210 from Powdersville, Troop 37 from Easley, Troop 227 from Liberty and Troop 95 from Powdersville came together for a camp out that was held on a 400 acres of a private and very scenic farm in Piedmont.

The scouts were undeterred by the rain, humidity and heat, said Scoutmasters. Some of the merit badges that were available were fire safety, animal science, home repair, plumbing and farm maintenance.

Some extracurricular activities — and favorites of the boys and leaders — were the tomahawk and knife throwing, as well as the campfire where all the troops gathered at dark.

Scout leaders said one of the goals of scouting is to build boys into upstanding young men and citizens. Accordingly, The Boy Scouts use camping and earning merit badges to help instill these values. On a typical camp out the boys are responsible for the camps setup, upkeep, cooking and ceremonies. The structure and opportunity to learn skills, leadership and appreciation and respect are strategically and enjoyably presented throughout the camp out.

“Yes, the food can be an adventure with 11- 17 year old boys in charge of the menu,” said one Scoutmaster. “However as the boys progress and learn, the food gets better and sometimes is absolutely great!”

After dinner, the Scouts participate in campfire. The campfire consists of awards, announcements and many skits. Throughout this process public speaking and sportsmanship are emphasized. The boys typically have a prayer service on Sunday morning before they pack up and go home to share their adventures with family and friends.

The next few things the Scouts are looking forward to are a fund raiser at the Powdersville Chic-Fil-A for Troop 210 on June 5 from 5:30–8 p.m.

Customers who mention Troop 210 before their order will have 10 percent donated to Pack 210 to fund equipment and trips. The troop will also be doing a week-long trip to Camp Old Indian, above Hwy 11 in Greenville County, as well as a trip to Washington DC in July.

Powdersville Chic-Fil-A is hosting a fundraiser for Troop 210 on June 5 from 5:30–8 p.m. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_scout1.jpg Powdersville Chic-Fil-A is hosting a fundraiser for Troop 210 on June 5 from 5:30–8 p.m. Courtesy photo